1,178 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after acquiring an additional 281,039 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after acquiring an additional 139,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

