1,160,206 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,160,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,625,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,644,000 after buying an additional 285,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,607,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 218,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,420. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

