Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24, reports. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 196.40%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

