Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $235.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $238.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,057 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 68.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.