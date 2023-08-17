XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on XOMA from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of XOMA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,892. XOMA has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

In other news, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $25,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,955. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $84,054 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in XOMA by 9,318.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in XOMA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 1,479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

