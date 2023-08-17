World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.42% of World Acceptance worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 70.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Stock Performance

WRLD stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.13. 17,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,370. The firm has a market cap of $824.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 18.20 and a quick ratio of 18.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $160.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $139.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRLD. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on World Acceptance

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total transaction of $140,827.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $68,306.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total transaction of $140,827.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,215.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.