WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.17

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.17 and traded as low as $46.26. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 140,991 shares.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $492.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

