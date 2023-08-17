William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Sera Prognostics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
