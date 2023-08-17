Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.62

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.62 and traded as high as C$29.74. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$29.16, with a volume of 45,008 shares traded.

WTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.64%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

