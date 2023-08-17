Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Purchased by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1,230.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

SBI stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,309. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

