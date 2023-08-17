Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Reduced by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,365,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,325 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for about 2.1% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $169,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.
Welltower Price Performance
WELL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
