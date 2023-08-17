Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1064 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.33. 133,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,571. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $151,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

