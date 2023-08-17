Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 76,237 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,237 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,912,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,211,195. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.90. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

