Weiss Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in LPL Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.47. The stock had a trading volume of 219,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

