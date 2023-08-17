Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHRU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTHRU. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the first quarter worth $2,155,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pono Capital Three during the first quarter worth $2,565,000.

Pono Capital Three Price Performance

PTHRU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55. Pono Capital Three, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Pono Capital Three Company Profile

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

