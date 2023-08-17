Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.98. The company had a trading volume of 262,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,533. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

