Weiss Asset Management LP Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in LatAmGrowth SPAC were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Trading Down 0.4 %

LATG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Profile

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

