Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,789. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

