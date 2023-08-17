Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,390,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,655,000 after buying an additional 496,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,233. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

