WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 238 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.