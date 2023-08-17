WazirX Market Cap Achieves $39.88 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $39.88 million and $906,763.96 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

