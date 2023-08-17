WaykiChain Governance Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $171,547.54 (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market capitalization of $99.58 million and approximately $171,547.54 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain Governance Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin was first traded on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain Governance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.