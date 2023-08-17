Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0284 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Trading Up 0.7 %

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRTBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Monday, July 24th. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

Featured Stories

