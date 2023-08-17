Wanchain Market Capitalization Tops $36.12 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.12 million and $1.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00028185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,941,335 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

