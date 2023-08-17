Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.23. 12,312,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.95. The stock has a market cap of $420.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

