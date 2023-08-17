Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.56

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 1902239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

