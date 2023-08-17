Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.90.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,235. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.