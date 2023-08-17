Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.48.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
