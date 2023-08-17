Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Mendel Money Management’s 7th Largest Position

Mendel Money Management raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.8% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.48.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.67. 1,825,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,462. The company has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
