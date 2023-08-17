Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.72. 22,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,788. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.06. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

