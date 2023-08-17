Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 218,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 266,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vintage Wine Estates

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

In related news, major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani purchased 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,017. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 99,343 shares of company stock worth $117,494. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 737.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 433.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Featured Stories

