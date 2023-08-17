Viet D. Dinh Sells 231,865 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FOX Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 974,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 89,109 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 677,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FOX by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.