VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

