Vestor Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $34,737,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,776,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.24. The stock had a trading volume of 611,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,172. The company has a market capitalization of $183.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.22. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

