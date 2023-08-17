Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Datadog by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,619 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,103,930.99. Following the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,002,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,103,930.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,002,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,903 shares of company stock worth $81,991,038. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.37.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,566. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -347.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

