Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in FMC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

NYSE FMC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.75. 677,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

