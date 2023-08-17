Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 91,830 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,830 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,429,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,770,000 after buying an additional 137,864 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 153,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,292,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 166,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,503,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

