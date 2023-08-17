Vestor Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 201,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $136.89. 175,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average of $145.55. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

