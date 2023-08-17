Vestor Capital LLC Buys 3,119 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,571 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Transocean worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,456,000 after buying an additional 3,322,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after buying an additional 1,378,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,332,000 after buying an additional 658,317 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 7,966,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,164,010. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

