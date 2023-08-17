Verge Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Verge has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $59.17 million and approximately $16.79 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,322.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00264569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.09 or 0.00727283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00534503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00057182 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00109726 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,872,488 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,872,450 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

