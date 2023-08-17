Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,113 shares of company stock worth $4,454,525. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

