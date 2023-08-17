Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Vanstar Mining Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

(Get Free Report)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.