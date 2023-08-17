Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $218.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,518. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $307.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

