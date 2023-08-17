Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s Largest Position

Landaas & Co. WI ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 34.1% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $69,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $218.50. 976,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,518. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.79. The company has a market cap of $308.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

