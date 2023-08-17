Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is OLIO Financial Planning’s 8th Largest Position

OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.82. 354,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
