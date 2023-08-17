Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.88. 3,163,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

