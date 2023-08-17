Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Position Cut by Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 3.3% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 22,499,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,646,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

