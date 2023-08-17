UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.67 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00014935 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.67 billion and approximately $910,799.25 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00242592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,597,370 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

