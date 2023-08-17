Ultra Price Hits $0.17 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $59.40 million and $1.06 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,551.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00733918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00109206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00027296 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17976583 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,277,895.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

