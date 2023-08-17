Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.50.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $457.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

